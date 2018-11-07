Tetra Tech (TTEK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.46 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.14.

TTEK stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.81. 411,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

