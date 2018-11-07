TETRA Technologies (TTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $404.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTI shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $175,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,044 shares in the company, valued at $626,532.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

