Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEVA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $239,430 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,900 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,484,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

