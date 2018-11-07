Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

NYSE:XEC opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.43. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

