Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,170 Shares of NCR Co. (NCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NCR worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 105,618.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 792.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 48.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,437 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $24,713,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 30.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,480,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,362,000 after acquiring an additional 583,282 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

NCR opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.73. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 75.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

