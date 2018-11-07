Thomas Boehlert Acquires 3,200 Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG) Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO Thomas Boehlert acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,576.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.12. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

