Thomson Reuters (TRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.
Shares of TRI opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,803,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,517,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,070,000 after purchasing an additional 604,871 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,937,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 832,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,845,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,758,000 after purchasing an additional 821,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.
