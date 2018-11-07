Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $18.45 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,102. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

