Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $23.69 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Stock

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 416,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $108,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3,755.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 4,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

WARNING: “Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $23.69 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/thornburg-investment-management-inc-invests-23-69-million-in-ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc-stock.html.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.