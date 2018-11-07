TIER REIT (TIER) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.56 for the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIER REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TIER REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TIER REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get TIER REIT alerts:

TIER REIT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,993. TIER REIT has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.87.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIER REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/tier-reit-tier-updates-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.