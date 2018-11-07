Tilray (TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,827,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 7,439,926 shares.The stock last traded at $139.60 and had previously closed at $106.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $62.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth $154,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth $155,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth $221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

