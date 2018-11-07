Tilray (TLRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $62.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. 1,569,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,341. Tilray has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

