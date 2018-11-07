Timken Co to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (TKR)

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.58 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Timken has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $55.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 3,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $50,950.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,610.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

