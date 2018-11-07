TiVo (TIVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TiVo stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,735. TiVo has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TiVo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

