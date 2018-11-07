Tocagen (TOCA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Tocagen to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Tocagen had a negative net margin of 130,944.75% and a negative return on equity of 77.46%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. On average, analysts expect Tocagen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Tocagen has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tocagen from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tocagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

