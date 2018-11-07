TomCo Energy (TOM) Shares Down 15.6%

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s share price dropped 15.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.44 ($0.11). Approximately 2,144,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,394% from the average daily volume of 47,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

In related news, insider Andrew Jones acquired 15,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £770.80 ($1,007.19). Also, insider Alexander Benger acquired 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £914.65 ($1,195.15). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,096 shares of company stock worth $422,641.

About TomCo Energy (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

