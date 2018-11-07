Topaz Coin (TOPAZ) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Topaz Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Topaz Coin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Topaz Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00150085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00256241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.04 or 0.10229478 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Topaz Coin Profile

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Topaz Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

