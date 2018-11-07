Total (FP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.67 ($70.55).

FP opened at €47.78 ($55.56) on Monday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

