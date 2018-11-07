Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $31.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of TSEM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 9,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,719. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 30.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 101,270 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.