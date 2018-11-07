TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Announces Earnings Results

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of TSLX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 13,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,068. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 target price on TPG Specialty Lending and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/tpg-specialty-lending-tslx-announces-earnings-results.html.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.