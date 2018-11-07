TPI Composites (TPIC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.TPI Composites also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.32-0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.06.

TPIC traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPI Composites has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $896.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.13.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 123,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,301,886.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard sold 51,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $1,326,469.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,023.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,681,060 shares of company stock worth $73,036,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

