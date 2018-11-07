Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.62 Million

Analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $116.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.50 million and the lowest is $115.94 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $79.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $458.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.03 million to $466.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $603.32 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $624.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

TTD stock traded up $9.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,510. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.16. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.

In other news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $136,643.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $20,147,412.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $1,082,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 650,974 shares of company stock worth $88,005,057. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,884,000 after purchasing an additional 564,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 106.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 883,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,770.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,358,000 after purchasing an additional 718,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 93.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,787,000 after purchasing an additional 266,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 18.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 467,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

