Traders Buy Shares of DowDuPont (DWDP) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders purchased shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on weakness during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock to $67.00. $154.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.60 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, DowDuPont had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $57.63

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DWDP. UBS Group upped their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/traders-buy-shares-of-dowdupont-dwdp-on-weakness-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.