Traders Buy Shares of EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $16.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $7.78 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, EQT Midstream Partners had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. EQT Midstream Partners traded down ($0.60) for the day and closed at $43.29

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.99 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. Equities analysts predict that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. This is a boost from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,188,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $525,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,618 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 50.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,320,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,666 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,292,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,116,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,694,000 after acquiring an additional 374,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,790,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,484,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

