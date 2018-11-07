Traders bought shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $156.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $118.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.02 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR Gold Shares had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR Gold Shares traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $116.03

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,910.0% during the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 75.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/traders-buy-shares-of-spdr-gold-shares-gld-on-weakness-2.html.

About SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.