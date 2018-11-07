Traders Buy Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $41.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.35 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $77.70

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,697,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,149 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 945,045 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,322,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,768,000 after purchasing an additional 692,776 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) on Weakness” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/traders-buy-shares-of-vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv-on-weakness.html.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.