Traders Buy VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $49.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.56 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $19.31

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 475,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 221,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

