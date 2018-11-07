Traders Purchase Large Volume of Huntington Ingalls Industries Call Options (HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,079 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

NYSE HII opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

