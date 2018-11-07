Traders Sell Northrop Grumman (NOC) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $97.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $96.14 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Northrop Grumman had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Northrop Grumman traded up $3.30 for the day and closed at $282.74Specifically, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $1,351,315.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $427,855.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,779,262 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.18.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Northrop Grumman (NOC) on Strength on Insider Selling” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/traders-sell-northrop-grumman-noc-on-strength-on-insider-selling.html.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.