Traders Sell Shares of Texas Instruments (TXN) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on strength during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $87.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $186.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $99.35 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Texas Instruments had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded up $0.60 for the day and closed at $95.66Specifically, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

