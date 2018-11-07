Transcontinental (TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$27.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered Transcontinental from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$34.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$21.34 on Tuesday. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.