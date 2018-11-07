TransDigm Group (TDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransDigm Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $15.92-16.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $15.92-16.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.33. 26,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,416. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $260.83 and a 52-week high of $377.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $341.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.40.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total value of $4,168,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $3,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $15,998,357. Corporate insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 430,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $242,000.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

