TransDigm Group (TDG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.92-16.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.125-4.215 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion.TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $15.92-16.60 EPS.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,416. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $260.83 and a 1-year high of $377.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransDigm Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $378.40.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $3,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,998,357. Corporate insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

