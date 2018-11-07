Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Trading 7.7% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.43. 4,205,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 1,507,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.43. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVPT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Travelport Worldwide by 335.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Travelport Worldwide by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Travelport Worldwide by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,520,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,572,000 after buying an additional 1,182,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,289,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

