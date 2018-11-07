TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Holdings Raised by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of TRI Pointe Group worth $29,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,632,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,341 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth about $20,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,048,000 after purchasing an additional 604,489 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 225.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 742,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 514,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,996,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 458,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.01 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

