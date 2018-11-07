TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPH. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.01 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,632,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,341 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,996,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 458,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 257,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after acquiring an additional 604,489 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.