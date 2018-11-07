Trican Well Service (TCW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$5.30.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

In related news, insider Shaun Patrick Kelly acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

TCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/trican-well-service-tcw-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.