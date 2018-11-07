True North Commercial (TNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.
True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$19.90 million for the quarter.
Shares of TNT opened at C$6.62 on Wednesday. True North Commercial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.