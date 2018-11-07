True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$19.90 million for the quarter.

Get True North Commercial alerts:

Shares of TNT opened at C$6.62 on Wednesday. True North Commercial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/true-north-commercial-tnt-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.