TrueCar (TRUE) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Benchmark

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.84% from the stock’s current price.

TRUE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $103,608.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $229,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 19.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in TrueCar by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in TrueCar by 30.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 31,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TrueCar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

