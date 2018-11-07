Tutor Perini (TPC) Issues Earnings Results

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini updated its FY18 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 640,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,371. The stock has a market cap of $847.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 27,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $554,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $549,208.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,698,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,093,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,300. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

