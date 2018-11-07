TVA Group (TVA.B) PT Lowered to C$3.75

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TVA.B. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TSE TVA.B opened at C$2.20 on Monday. TVA Group has a 52-week low of C$2.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.93.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.