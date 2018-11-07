Twilio (TWLO) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Bank of America

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

NYSE TWLO traded up $20.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,940,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,678. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,181,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,477 shares of company stock worth $14,711,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $64,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 684.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after purchasing an additional 723,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 117.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after purchasing an additional 477,552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Twilio by 122.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 369,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2,308.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 361,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 346,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

