Twilio (TWLO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $183-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.64 million.Twilio also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.10-0.11 EPS.

Twilio stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.00. Twilio has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.81.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,492,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $252,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,711,857. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

