TWIST (TWIST) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, TWIST has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One TWIST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TWIST has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,190.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.02532840 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012449 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000499 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000699 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001262 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TWIST Coin Profile

TWIST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. TWIST’s total supply is 215,066,277 coins. TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. TWIST’s official website is twist.network.

TWIST Coin Trading

TWIST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TWIST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TWIST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

