U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

GROW opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.78.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

