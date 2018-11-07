Ubiq Hits Market Capitalization of $22.47 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $22.47 million and approximately $17,500.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00008103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000229 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

