UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW)

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the grocer’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 300 ($3.92). UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.42 ($3.27).

LON MRW opened at GBX 246.13 ($3.22) on Wednesday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.40 ($3.32).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

