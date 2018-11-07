Uniqure (QURE) Given a $48.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been assigned a $48.00 price target by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.28% from the stock’s previous close.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Uniqure has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $969.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 677.98% and a negative return on equity of 72.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 276.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

