Unit (UNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Unit (NYSE:UNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KLR Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Unit in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE UNT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,073. Unit has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $220.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Unit had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unit will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Parks sold 22,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $621,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unit by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Unit by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unit by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Unit by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unit by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

