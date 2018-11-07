United Bank Sells 4,741 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

United Bank reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 207,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Southern by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 367,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 23,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,529. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

